Harry Kane headed in a late winner for his 150th Premier League goal as Tottenham Hotspur triumphed 1-0 at West Bromwich Albion.

Both teams had first-half chances, the best of which fell to Son Heung-min, whose close-range shot was blocked.

West Brom nearly opened the scoring when Callum Robinson’s floated cross was headed off the line by Eric Dier.

The hosts’ Conor Gallagher clipped a post from long range and Darnell Furlong headed at Hugo Lloris, before Giovani Lo Celso missed a big chance at the other end moments after coming on.

Spurs ramped up the pressure and after Carlos Vinicius was superbly denied by Sam Johnstone, Kane flicked Matt Doherty’s 88th minute cross beyond West Brom’s goalkeeper to secure the victory.

Kane’s seventh goal this season puts Spurs top of the table on 17 points, but Leicester City and Liverpool can go above them if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City respectively.

West Brom remain winless in 18th place.