Kane not part of Tottenham team heading to Portugal for ECL fixture

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has not travelled to Portugal for the club’s match with Pacos de Ferreira.

Spurs left London for the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Wednesday but the 28-year-old was not part of the group.

Kane only joined in first-team training on Tuesday after a period of self-isolation last week following his late return from holiday.

He was not involved in Tottenham’s win over Manchester City – the team he wants to join this (transfer) window – on Sunday as he was not deemed fit enough.

Kane was earlier named in the 25-man squad for the two-legged play-off, which raised prospects of him travelling to Portugal for Thursday’s first leg.

However, Kane has remained in London and will continue to work on his fitness with a view to being involved against Wolves on Sunday in an English Premier League (EPL) fixture.

dpa/NAN.