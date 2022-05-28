Kane hopes to break England’s top goalscorer record at World Cup

Harry Kane hopes to become England’s top goalscorer at this winter’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions skipper is four goals behind Wayne’s Rooney’s tally of 53, tied on 49 with Bobby Charlton.

It is only a matter of time until Kane surpasses that number and it could even happen before the Qatar World Cup, which starts in November.

England have six UEFA Nations League matches to play in June and September against Italy, Germany and Hungary.

But he says it would be nice to do it at the main event this winter.

Speaking as a guest on a show in America, Kane said: “I’m excited, the last World Cup was really special.

“We got to the semi-final, which was the first we’d got to in 30 years as a nation, and the country was going pretty mad.

“We fell that one step short, but I am really looking forward to this one.

“We have a great team, really good players, really good coach, and we have been building nicely to this World Cup and I’m really looking forward to it.

“Hopefully I can try and break that goal record while we’re there.”

The 28-year-old has helped Tottenham Hotspur return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

He has now hinted that he might look to a future in American Football’s National Football League after his playing career ends.

Kane, an avid fan of the American sport, has previously suggested he could enjoy switching codes and still seems open.

Asked if he could step in and do a job for either of the New York teams, Kane replied: “I feel like I could, I’d put myself up there for sure.”

