Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern Munich rout Bochum

Harry Kane on Saturday bettered a record first set by legendary German striker Gerd Mueller when he hit a hat-trick in Bayern Munich’s 7-0 rout of Bochum which took the champions back to the top of the Bundesliga.

Kane fired in Bayern’s second just 13 minutes in, before scoring a penalty in the second half. He added a third with two minutes remaining when he tapped in a low cross from Leroy Sane.

With six goals in five games, the England captain now has more goals in his first five league matches than any other player in Bayern’s history, beating the mark of Mueller (1965), Miroslav Klose (2007) and Mario Mandzukic (2012) who all scored five times in their first five games for the club.

“I’m happy to play my part and I hope there will be many more to come. So far so good,” said Kane.

Bayern have now beaten Bochum 7-0 in three of their past five fixtures.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Matthijs de Ligt, Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel – again from the bench – also got on the scoresheet.

Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern, who conceded two goals late in Wednesday’s 4-3 home win over Manchester United in the Champions League, kept a clean sheet for just the second time this season from seven matches.

Bochum remain winless.