The PFA Player of the Year 2021 Award nominations have been revealed, with Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes all up for the top men’s prize.

The announcement also included the nominations for the women’s prize, as well as the best young players and team of the season for both men and women.

Four of the six nominated top men’s players ply their trade for Premier League champions Manchester City, with Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden also on the shortlist.

The latter has also been nominated for the Young Player of the Year Award, alongside five other English players – a testament to the quality of tyros breaking through at top clubs.

Men’s Player of the Year nominees

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Men’s Young Player of the Year nominees

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Women’s Player of the Year Award nominees

Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea)

Chloe kelly (Manchester City)

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Sam Mewis (Manchester City).