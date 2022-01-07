Kamaru Usman unveils plans for UFC fights in Lagos

Ultimate Fight Champion, Kamaru Usman, has unveiled plans for the maiden edition of Mixed Martial Arts event billed to hold today (Friday) at the Grand Africa Ballroom, Lagos Continental Hotel.

The premiere of the fight by Usman is scheduled to bring five fights and 10 professional fighters to the ring in Lagos.

The event, supported by the UFC Welterweight World Champion, is organised by an African-oriented Nigeria Mixed Martial Arts professional promotion company, 5Five 4Four (54) Limited.

In the bouts lined up for the day, Amilare ‘Ring Beast’ Abdulrahimb will fight Ugochukwu ‘Nicotine’ Melvin, while Jude ‘Hurricane’ Ezugwu will slug it out with Richard ‘Resident Ninja’ Chidi Nwankwo, as Emmanuel Onoja contends with Richard ‘Shield’ Muzaan. Daniel ‘Big Shark’ Emeka will duel with Ayivor ‘Finisher Mawuko.

Usman explained that the introduction of Mixed Martial Arts in the country will create opportunities for the youth who are interested in the sport.

He said: “It is quite often that when someone gets to a position of power they want to help.

“But the difficult aspect is how to help.

“You can’t just become the best fighter in the world and then decide to open a swimming school everywhere in Africa and expect it to work when I don’t know anything about swimming.

“At first, I thought about it over and over on how I can help, and how I can create opportunities for more youths like myself.

“Luckily, I was able to run into these amazing partners, which was the best way to go to achieve the vision and what we eventually plan to do.”

The Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Shola Aiyepeku, stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was interested in sport and what it has to offer Lagos.

Aiyepeku said: “There is no doubt that Mr. Governor loves sports and he understands the power of sports; the influence and impact it can make to our environment.

“I was excited when I heard about the partnership between Usman and the 54 Limited, which is to provide the platform for other Nigerians, who feel they can take on the sport.”

Mixed Martial Arts is a multi-billion dollar industry in the United States, and Lagos State is looking at opportunities in sports to contribute to its economy.