Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, will headline the first card at Dana White’s “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi and looks more than ready for his upcoming welterweight title defence against Gilbert Burns, which is set to take place July 11 at UFC 251.

Usman, 33, posted a training video of himself sparring with interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje under the watchful eyes of coach Trevor Wittman.

In the 15 second clip, Usman and Gaethje can be seen sparring and then start trading body shots blow for blow, which appears to get the best of Gaethje.

“Iron sharpens iron,” said Usman in the description of the Instagram post. “How much would you pay to watch this for a few rounds? Just two dudes having fun.”

Usman last defended his title in December at UFC 245 against Colby Covington, where he won the fight via TKO in the fifth round.

He previously won the welterweight championship (170 pounds) by beating Tryon Woodley at UFC 235 in March of last year.

Gaethje, who shocked the MMA world when he beat Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in May, is now set to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov in September to unify the lightweight title.

He also posted the same video to his Instagram account, adding his own description: “Usman is looking like a straight killer. Glad to have him in the room.”

Usman is in Colorado training under Wittman to prepare for the first card on Dana White’s “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.