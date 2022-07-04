Kalvin Phillips joins Manchester City on a six-year deal

Kalvin Phillips has completed his transfer to Manchester City from Leeds United on a six-year deal.

The England international has agreed terms at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2028 and leaves Leeds after spending 12 years in the ranks at Elland Road.

Phillips has been handed the number 4 shirt at Man City, which was last worn by Vincent Kompany, and he arrives after Fernandinho’s departure on a free transfer at the end of last season.

During his time at Leeds, Phillips was an integral part of the 2019-20 side that achieved promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa, and the 26-year-old is now a regular part of the England setup.

Speaking to the official Manchester City website after completing his switch for an initial £42m, Phillips said: “I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City.

“City have again proved to be the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world.

“To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of a such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about.

“City are a world-class Club with world-class staff and facilities and it’s a dream come true to have joined the Club. Now I can’t wait to get started and to look to try and help the team to go on and achieve more success.”

Director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Kalvin is a player that we have long admired, and at both domestic and international level, he has proved his fantastic ability and quality over the past few seasons.

“His reading of the game, alongside his passing ability, energy and drive make him a formidable talent and he is a player who has a fantastic will to win.

“We feel he will be a superb addition to our squad and that he will complement our game perfectly. Everyone here is looking forward to watch Kalvin play and develop even further over the next few years.”

Phillips leaves Leeds having registered 13 goals and 13 assists in 232 appearances for the Whites in all competitions, although he endured an injury-hit 2021-22 season.

The midfielder still managed one assist from 20 Premier League appearances to help Jesse Marsch’s side secure survival on the final day – playing the full 90 in their final six Premier League fixtures.

Leeds have already signed a replacement for Phillips in the form of Marc Roca, who has arrived from Bayern Munich, while Darko Gyabi has also signed for the Whites from Man City.

Phillips joins Stefan Ortega, Erling Braut Haaland and Julian Alvarez at the Etihad for the 2022-23 season as the Premier League champions prepare for their pre-season trip to the United States to face Club America and Bayern Munich on July 20 and 23 respectively.