Kalu’s transparency as Governor still speaks, by Rubby Obinna 

Few figures command the reverence and respect that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu does. His tenure as the governor of Abia State from 1999 to 2007 is often viewed through a lens of admiration, particularly by those who knew him well and witnessed his hands-on approach to governance. Prof. Okey Nwabuko, an indigenous son of Obingwa LGA, now residing in Maryland, USA, has recently extolled Kalu’s contributions to the state, emphasizing the honor and dedication that defined his leadership.

Kalu’s governance was characterized not by the trappings of power but by an extraordinary commitment to the people of Abia State. Prof. Nwabuko captures this sentiment poignantly, noting that Kalu was not a governor who merely occupied the Government House. Instead, he was a leader who took to the streets and communities, patrolling at night to ensure that the wheels of governance were turning smoothly. This unorthodox method of leadership, where he actively engaged with the citizens and inspected the work of local government chairmen and commissioners, is a testament to his character as a man of integrity and accountability.

The essence of Kalu’s governance lay in his demand for transparency and efficiency from his administration. He understood that the success of any government rests on its ability to deliver services effectively and to maintain the trust of the populace. By holding local government chairmen accountable and maintaining constant oversight, Kalu ensured that the development projects initiated during his tenure were not only launched but also completed. His commitment to good governance was matched by the caliber of individuals he surrounded himself with, forming a cabinet of eminent personalities who were equally dedicated to the progress of Abia State.

Among those who served alongside Kalu were notable figures such as Professor Chibuzor Ogbuagu, Chief Onyekwere Ogba, and Dr. Ori Obasi, who brought their expertise and vision to the administration. Their collaborative efforts resulted in significant strides in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, laying a foundation that future administrations would build upon. The synergy between Kalu and his cabinet members exemplified a governance model that was both participatory and results-driven.

Prof. Nwabuko’s reflections on Kalu’s leadership are particularly poignant as they highlight the stark contrast to the political landscape that often plagues Nigeria today. Many politicians prioritize personal gain over public service, leading to disillusionment among citizens. Kalu’s legacy, however, stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that it is possible to lead with honor and integrity. His commitment to the welfare of his constituents is a reminder of the potential for positive change within the political sphere.

As Kalu continues to serve in the Senate, his influence remains significant. He has transitioned from state governance to national leadership, where his experience and dedication to service are invaluable. The respect and acknowledgment he receives from individuals like Prof. Okey Nwabuko speak volumes about the lasting impact of his governance in Abia State.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is not merely a politician but a leader whose tenure as governor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of the people of Abia State. As Prof. Nwabuko articulates, his legacy is one of honor, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to the service of the people – qualities that are essential for the leaders of tomorrow.

Rubby Obinna

August 23, 2025.

