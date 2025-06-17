Kalu to Lawal: Zamfara will lose if you don’t align with Tinubu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has told the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, that his state would be the loser if he does not align with President Bola Tinubu.

The representative of Abia North Senatorial District offered the advice on Monday when he commissioned two projects in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress told Lawal, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, that the people of Zamfara State could lose out on major development if the governor failed to play political economics with Tinubu.

He said at the commissioning of the newly constructed Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and renovated Zamfara College of Arts and Science that though he was not telling the governor to dump his party, he should maintain a good relationship with the President, who was elected on the platform of the APC.

The Abia State governor from May 1999 to May 2007 said: “The president is not only my brother, he is my friend.

“People thought we met when we were governors.

“No.

“My children used to live in his house.

“Mrs. Tinubu brought those girls up because we were living in Abia, but they schooled in Lagos.

“They lived in Marina, in the president’s house.

“Whatever my political differences with the President were, we have healed it up and we are one.

“I want you to heal your political differences with the President.

“I know you are PDP.

“I am APC.

“The President is APC.

“Do PDP as a party, but do economic development as a Zamfara man so Zamfara can develop.

“Once you leave economic diplomacy and play politics, you will lose, Zamfara people will lose.

“Go and take the federal money.

“If you do politics, you leave the federal money.

“If you do political economics, you get the federal money and develop Zamfara State.

“(Former) Governor (Abdul’aziz) Yari is from here and you are from here.

“You people should come together and give Zamfara (people) the development they need and the livewire they need.

“This place needs the attention of the Federal Government.

“I am not saying join their party, but I am saying be on good terms.

“Tinubu was not in our party when President (Olusegun) Obasanjo was in office.

“I was the governor of the PDP.

“He was the only one that was not in PDP, but we shared the same ideas.”

