Kalu speaks on report NYCN opposes his presidential ambition

The National Youth Council of Nigeria has disassociated itself from a statement by Comrade Isah Abubakar and Comrade Mock Samuel Kure, stating that the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, is unworthy to be president of Nigeria.

The NYCN said this in a statement on Friday signed by its National Vice President, South East, D. Chibuike Echem.

He noted that Abubakar was impersonating the association to carry out a hatchet job for some desperate politicians afraid of the rising popularity of the Senate Chief Whip and Africa Pillar of Sports

In an earlier statement in which Abubakar and Kure claimed to be President and Media Director of the NYCN, they stated that Kalu was not worthy to be president in 2023 because he was once prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

This was a follow up to Kalu’s presidential posters sponsored by the Arewa Youths and pasted all over Abuja, Umuahia, Kano and Enugu.

The NYCN while disassociating itself, also warned Abubakar and his allies from impersonating the association or face the wrath of the law.

According to the group: “NYCN should not be used by unscrupulous elements to score cheap political points.

“We are warning these hoodlums and political jobbers in the name of activists to desist from using the name of the association to defraud desperate politicians.

“We are not against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

“We are not against his aspirations and we don’t intend to.

“Orji Uzor Kalu is a known detrabilised Nigeria loved across all ethnic groups and regions.

“Insinuating that he cannot be president because of the prosecution he faced by the anti-graft agency only puts a pointer that his travails was a well targeted political persecution.

Otherwise, if Kalu can’t, who else can?

“When you sit down and reflect on what and who Nigeria needs in 2023, please who is actually better than Orji Uzor Kalu?

“Absolutely nobody.

“We are urging those masquerading as NYCN to desist from using our name to defraud the public thereby hitting up the polity.

“It is on record that the said Isah Abubakar is a known political jobber defrauding unsuspecting politicians at the slightest opportunity.

“He is a well known blackmailer who speaks for his stomach.

“Nigerians must know that Isah Abubakar is a tribal and religious bigot who does not know that Nigeria belongs to all.

“NYCN is a Nigerian project aimed at uniting the Nation.

“If Nigerians say Senator Kalu should become the President, who is NYCN to stop him?

“NYCN cannot be part of this hatchet job.

“We are committed to the tenets of democracy and would not support any form of name calling, intimidation and blackmailing.

“We disassociate our association from the ridiculous statement signed by Isah Abubakar and Comrade Mock Samuel Kure.”

—