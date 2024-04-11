Kalu speaks as former Abia State Governor dies

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has expressed sadness over the passing of a former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

Kalu, a former Abia State Governor himself, described the politician as a nationalist with passion for unity and progress.

He acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the former Minister in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari to nation building.

The former Governor, while admonishing the Onu family to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch lived a purposeful life, urged the deceased’s children and loved ones to sustain his worthy legacy.

In a condolence message, Kalu said: “The demise of former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, is a huge loss to Ndigbo and Nigeria in general.

“The late statesman was a consummate politician and selfless philanthropist who was committed to nation building.

“Having served meritoriously in various capacities in the public sector, his wise counsel on national issues will be greatly missed.

“He will be remembered for his outstanding leadership qualities.

“The former Governor will be greatly missed.”

Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the late politician.