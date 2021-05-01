Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated the labour force in Nigeria on the 2021 International Workers’ Day.

Describing workers as critical stakeholders in nation building, the former governor acknowledged the contributions of workers to the social, economic and political development of the country.

He applauded workers’ perseverance, patriotism, selflessness and dedication to service, and urged them to uphold and sustain best global practices in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities.

In his goodwill message, Kalu said: “I join workers across the country to celebrate labour day.

“Workers are the bedrock of any economy in view of their strategic importance in national development.

“In Nigeria, the labour force is made up of committed, productive, talented, patriotic and selfless individuals across all sectors of the economy.

“I acknowledge and celebrate the giant contributions of workers to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

“Workers have continually made sacrifices for Nigeria to grow and progress. For any economy to be self-sufficient, the welfare of workers must be a top priority in the policy thrust of government.”

He called on employers of labour in the public and private sectors to provide good working conditions for employees, adding that workers in every organisation should not be undermined.

Kalu felicitated the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress and other affiliated bodies, adding that employees are the lifeline of an organisation