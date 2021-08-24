Kalu salutes Sultan of Sokoto at 65

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

Acknowledging the role of the Sultan in promoting peace and unity across the nation, Kalu applauded the celebrant for his objective counsel on national issues, adding that his fatherly role in advocating religious harmony is worthy of commendation and emulation.

Kalu, who described the celebrant as a patriotic statesman and bridge builder, urged leaders to emulate the outstanding attributes of the Sultan.

In the birthday message, the former Governor wished the celebrant longer life in the service of the people.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I join the Sultanate Council and people of Sokoto State in celebrating Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, as he clocks 65.

“The Sultan has over the years sustained his goodwill and pedigree beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“Before ascending the throne, the celebrant had built a distinguishing career in the military.

“As Sultan, he has consistently deployed his intellectual capacity and administrative acumen in steering the affairs of his domain.

“The celebrant deserves to be celebrated for his accomplishments in all facets of life.”

Kalu prayed for longer reign for the Sultan.