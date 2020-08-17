Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has felicitated with former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on his 79th birthday.

Acknowledging the noble contributions of the former President to nation building, the former Governor prayed to God to strengthen General Babangida in the service of humanity.

In a goodwill message to the celebrant, Kalu extolled the virtues of the former President, stressing that General Babangida is a courageous and patriotic statesman.

The former Governor noted that Babangida is passionate about the unity and growth of Nigeria.

Kalu described the former President as a charismatic leader, stressing that his leadership approach is inclusive and participatory.

While admonishing General Babangida to sustain his patriotic efforts in nation building, Kalu wished him many more fulfilling years in good health.

The former governor equally extended his greetings to family, friends and associates of the former President.