Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has called on security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of yet-to-be-confirmed number of students of Abia state University (ABSU) who were kidnapped while transiting on a bus along Okigwe-Uturu road.

Describing the ugly incident as devastating and evil, Kalu commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state for their collective efforts in a bid to rescue the victims from the criminals.

Kalu while calling on the residents of Abia and Imo states, to be vigilant, steadfast and peaceful, stressed that the safe release of the abducted students is paramount.

The Senate Chief Whip, who was demoralised upon hearing the sad news, admonished government at all levels, to work harmoniously in ensuring the prompt and safe release of the abducted students.

He said, “the abduction of students of Abia State University (ABSU) by unidentified hoodlums along Okigwe-Uturu road is totally condemnable.

“The students are the future leaders of tomorrow and as such they don’t deserve to go through this pain.

“I am touched and unhappy.

“All hands must be on deck to secure the release of the abducted students.

“We must join hands with security agencies in exposing the perpetrators of evil acts in the society.

“I applaud the Governors of Abia state and Imo state for working closely with other stakeholders in a bid to ensure the safe release of the abducted students”.

Kalu called on the ABSU community to be calm and optimistic, adding that the fight against kidnapping and other vices is the collective responsibility of all levels of government regardless of political affiliation.