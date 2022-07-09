Kalu rejoices with former MD of The Sun, Mike Awoyinfa, at 70

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described pioneer Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun newspapers, Mike Awoyinka, as a cerebral media guru.

Kalu heaped the praises on Awoyinfa in a goodwill message in commemoration of his 70th birthday anniversary

Acknowledging the contributions of Awoyinfa to the growth and progress of the media industry beyond the shores of Nigeria, Kalu stressed that the media practitioner’s outstanding leadership qualities are unbeatable and remarkable.

The former Governor commended the media guru for committing his intellectual capacity to the development of the media space, adding that Awoyinfa has continually mentored many successful journalists across the globe.

In the goodwill message, the former Governor prayed for longer life for the celebrant.

Kalu said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I congratulate the former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Sun newspapers, Mr. Mike Awoyinka, as he clocks 70.

“The celebrant is a household name in the media industry, having made enormous contributions to the media profession over the years.

“The media entrepreneur has consistently demonstrated his uncommon skills in various capacities.

“His passion for the media profession is highly commendable and worthy of emulation.”