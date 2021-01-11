Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has congratulated Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States of America, Prof. George Obiozor, on his election as the President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Kalu spoke in a statement on Monday, two days after the election of Obiozor.

Describing Obiozor’s victory as well deserved and a timely and good development, Kalu stressed that the ex-Envoy’s pedigree and goodwill earned him robust support from Ndigbo worldwide.

The former Governor, while wishing the new President General success in his new role, reminded Ndigbo in Nigeria and abroad of the need to close ranks in a bid to advance the cause of the Igbo nation.

The Senate Chief Whip also felicitated with the newly elected Vice-President and Secretary-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr. Kingsley Lawrence and Chief Okey Emuchay respectively, both of whom are indigenes of Abia State.

Kalu, while re-affirming his confidence in the newly-elected executive committee headed by Obiozor, noted that Ndigbo is blessed with personalities, across various fields of human endeavour, many of whom have carved a niche for themselves in their professions beyond the shores of Nigeria.

In a goodwill message to the newly elected officials of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, the prominent politician urged Igbo sons and daughters at home and abroad to participate in the political process in the collective efforts of repositioning the South East in national politics, adding that the future of the zone is bright under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

Kalu said: “I was elated when I received the news of the election of Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Prof. George Obiozor, as President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“The emergence of Prof. Obiazor is not a surprise to me, owing to the new President-General’s rich and intimidating profile.

“The new President General has over the years built and sustained relationships locally and internationally.

“He has the wherewithal to advance the cause of Ndigbo in a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“I have no doubt that the newly elected executives will consolidate on the achievements of the outgoing executives under the leadership of Chief John Nwodo.”

Kalu, while applauding Chief Nwodo for his maturity, patriotism and consistency during his tenure as President-General, called on Ndigbo to work closely with other geopolitical zones in a bid for Ndigbo to take its rightful position in national polity.

The former Governor promised to sustain his support for Ohaneze Ndigbo, adding that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization is a pride of Ndigbo at home and abroad.

Kalu, while applauding Chief Nwodo for his maturity, patriotism and consistency during his tenure as President-General, called on Ndigbo to work closely with other geopolitical zones in a bid for Ndigbo to take its rightful position in national polity.

The former Governor promised to sustain his support for Ohaneze Ndigbo, adding that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization is a pride of Ndigbo at home and abroad.