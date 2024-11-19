Kalu reacts to alleged gunmen attack on Abia lawmaker’s convoy

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of fellow House member, Ginger Onwusibe, in Abia State, which tragically claimed the life of a security aide.

The Eagle Online reported that suspected gunmen killed a policeman and injured another following an attack on their convoy at Ubakala in Umuahia South council area, Abia State.

The policemen, attached to Onwusibe, were travelling at about 9 p.m. Sunday when the gunmen attacked their convoy at Ubakala.

However, the lawmaker was not in the convoy at the time of the attack.

Reports gathered from Police sources disclosed that the gunmen dressed in black and wearing police jackets had blocked the convoy, which had the two policemen and a driver in a Toyota Corolla.

It was learnt that the suspected gunmen opened fire on the policemen after they identified themselves as police officers.

In the ensuing gunfire, a policeman was killed, while the other was injured and feared dead.

Deeply saddened by the heinous incident, Kalu, who also represents Bende Federal Constituency of the state, called for a swift and thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He emphasised that the safety and security of leaders and their teams must remain a priority.

“No form of violence, crime, or criminality must be tolerated in Abia or anywhere else in the country. Perpetrators must steer clear of God’s Own State,” Kalu warned in the statement.

Kalu extended his condolences to the family of the victim, the police hierarchy, and the Abia State Government, urging authorities to take immediate measures to prevent the recurrence of such senseless violence.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the slain police officer. We must stand united against violence and work towards creating a secure environment for all,” Kalu added.

