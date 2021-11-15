Kalu mourns Sani Dangote, condoles with Aliko Dangote

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the President of Dangote Group of companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, over the passing of his younger brother, Alhaji Sani Dangote.

The deceased was until his death the Vice Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies and has interest in several others.

Kalu described him as a complete gentleman with passion for humanity.

The former Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State over what he described as a “painful and huge loss” to the nation.

Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the deceased to the business circle, adding that the late Dangote was a big player in the private sector beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The former Governor admonished the President of Dangote Group of companies to take solace in the fact that his late brother lived a purposeful life committed to the service of humanity.

In the condolence message, Kalu prayed to Allah to forgive the sins of Dangote and make Al-Jannah Firdaus his final abode.

He said: “I sympathize with the President of Dangote Group of companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, management and staff of Dangote Group of companies over the demise of the Vice President of the conglomerate, Alhaji Sani Dangote.

“The late businessman was humble, easy going, selfless and committed to service of humanity.

“He contributed to the growth and progress of Nigeria through the business circle and sports.

“The deceased will be greatly missed by family members, friends and associates.

“I urge the Dangote family to sustain the good deeds of the deceased.”

Kalu also extended his condolences to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and the entire Kano Emirate Council over the painful loss.