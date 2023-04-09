Kalu mourns ex-AGF, Ajibola’s death

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Ogun state over the demise of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola.

Extolling the virtues of the late former Judge of International Court of Justice, Kalu stressed that the late jurist was forthright, bold, courageous and patriotic.

The former Governor while urging leaders at all levels to emulate the outstanding qualities of the late judge, urged members of the Ajibola’s family to sustain the good deeds of their late patriarch.

In a condolence message personally by him Kalu joined family, friends and associates in mourning the demise of the late elder statesman.

He said: ” I condole with the Ajibola family over the passing of their patriarch and Founder, Crescent University, Abeokuta, Prince Bola Ajibola.

“The late judge was a selfless and patriotic statesman with passion for a just and ideal society.

“He was a strong advocate of justice, fairness and equity.

“The late judge used various platforms to advance the cause of the people.

“He will be remembered for his remarkable legacies”.

The former Governor prayed to Allah to grant Ajibola al- Jannah Firdaus.