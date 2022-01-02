Kalu mourns demise of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji

Former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji as a huge loss to the nation.

Kalu, while acknowledging the noble roles played by the late monarch in promoting peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Ibadanland, stressed that Oba Adetunji lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of humanity.

In his condolence message, Kalu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Ibadanland.

He said, “the demise of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji is a big loss to the nation.

“The late monarch was a rallying point for the people of Ibadanland.

“He contributed to nation building in various capacities.

“The late traditional ruler lived a fulfilled life and left behind good legacies for his loved ones to sustain”.

Kalu prayed to Allah to make Al- Jannah Firdaus the final abode for the late monarch and give the people of Ibadanland the fortitude to bear the loss.