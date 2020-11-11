Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the demise of former Governor of Kaduna State and former presidential candidate of the People’s Redemption Party, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, as a huge loss to the nation.

Extolling the virtues of the late politician, Kalu acknowledged the prominent roles played by the former Chairman of the Coalition of Nigerian Political Parties in the enthronement and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, adding that the former Governor was a strong advocate of a just and fair society.

While commiserating with family, friends and political associates of the late statesman, the former Governor urged the political class to emulate the remarkable and worthy leadership qualities of the late politician, stressing that political office holders should use their positions to advance the cause of the people as exemplified by the late statesman.

In a condolence message, Kalu admonished the Balarabe family to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch was a well-respected statesman, who placed the welfare and well-being of the people above selfish ambitions.

He said: “As we mourn the demise of elder statesman and frontline politician, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, who was also a former Governor of Kaduna state and presidential candidate of PRP in 2003 general elections, I admonish the political class to demonstrate the exemplary and outstanding leadership attributes of the deceased in their daily endeavours.

“The late former Chairman of CNPP was a progressive and political activist, with deep understanding and knowledge of Marxism.

“His personal attributes and character were anchored on his philosophy and political ideology of a fair and equitable society.

“The late statesman, made invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and nation building, having served the country meritoriously in various capacities.

“His patriotic counsel on national issues, will be greatly missed, especially at a time like this.

“However, his contemporaries and the younger generation, will continue to tap from his good works and legacies left behind.

“The late former Governor lived a good and purposeful life, dedicated to the service of humanity.”

Kalu while praying to Allah to forgive the late statesman his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kaduna state over the irreplaceable loss.