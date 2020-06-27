Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the demise of former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as a huge loss not only to Oyo State but Nigeria in general.

According to Kalu, the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress played leading roles in the business and political circles of Nigeria at different times.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, while commiserating with the government and people of Oyo State, urged the Ajimobi family to sustain the good deeds of their late patriarch.

Kalu stressed that the deceased was a skilled politician, having broken the jinx of governing Oyo State for two terms, adding that the former Governor was also a thoroughbred professional in the business world before venturing into politics.

In a condolence message from the office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Kalu said: “I received with shock the news of the passing of former Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

“He was a man of impeccable character.

“Senator Ajimobi was a progressive in all ramifications.

“The former Governor will be remembered for his good legacies.”

Kalu prayed to Allah to grant Senator Ajimobi Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort his wife, Florence, and other members of the Ajimobi family.