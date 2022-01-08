Kalu meets Ikpeazu, further fuels Governor’s defection rumour + Photos

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Friday met with the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, amid reports of the latter’s planned defection to the All Progressives Congress.

The meeting on took place at Ikpeazu;s country home in Umuobiakwa, Obinngwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the Media Office of Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State.

According to the statement, Ikpeazu, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, alongside his aides and personal staff were already waiting for Kalu’s arrival.

He received the Senate Chief Whip at exactly 1:32pm.

The statement added: “Kalu who was accompanied by his retinue of aides and security staff disembarked from his official SUV and advanced to exchange greetings with the Abia Governor who was beaming with smiles on sighting the Senate Chief Whip.

“Immediately after their cordial greetings, Ikpeazu led Orji Kalu and his personal aides straight to his lounge.

“Shortly after another another brief episode of pleasantries, the duo proceeded with the exemption of their aides into the inner room for a private meeting.

“The visit of the former Governor Orji Kalu who is regarded as the father of Abia politics comes just a week after the Abia State visited President Muhammadu Buhari on December 30th last year which fueled speculations that he intends to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Many believe the visit is connected with his rumoured intention to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Furthermore, the unexpected visit also comes less than a week after the Peoples Democratic Party stakeholders in Arochukwu local government council, affirmed Orji Kalu’s political supremacy, declaring the former governor as their leader and father of Abia politics.

“According to records during his tenure as Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu introduced the current Abia Governor to politics, who prior to his becoming Governor was a lecturer at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu, after which Kalu appointed him as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Education, followed by other subsequent appointments.

“Also, Ikpeazu’s predecessor, Theodore Orji, a native of Umuahia Ibeku, was drafted into politics by Orji Kalu as his Chief of Staff when Kalu was Governor of the state.

“TA Orji remained in the position throughout Kalu’s eight years in office. Orji Kalu ensured that TA Orji succeeded him in 2007 and also governed the state for eight years, which ended in 2015.

“Additionally, Senator representing Abia South and 2023 governorship hopeful, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, was also brought into politics by Orji Kalu as his Deputy during his governorship tenure in 1999.”