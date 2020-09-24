The Chief Whip of the Senate and representative of Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the construction of the Section 2 of the Ohafia to Arochukwu Road in Abia North Senatorial District of Abia State.

The Federal Executive Council had on Wednesday approved N12 billion for the construction of the road.

In a statement personally signed by the former Governor of Abia State, Kalu expressed sincere appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for what he referred to as a great favour to the people of Abia North Senatorial District.

He said getting the road approved has increased his fulfilment as a representative of the people, adding that it would breath life into the economy and livelihood of Ohafia and Arochukwu.

He commended the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Engr. AbubakarAliyu; Chairman Senate Committee on Works, Senator Adamu Aliero; Managing Director of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji; and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, for their relentless efforts and working hand in hand with him to capture the road in the appropriation process.

He also expressed appreciation to the Abia State All Progressives Congress, stating that the stakeholders worked as a team and their team work has given them victory.

In no order of hierarchy, Kalu thanked Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Nkeiru Onyejiocha; Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr. Uche Ogah; Member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Uko Nkole; and Member representing Bende Federal Constituency and spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, for their commitment and assistance in facilitating the road approval.

He said: “I, on behalf of the good people of Abia North Senatorial District and Abia State, do express sincere appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for this great favour to the people of Abia North.

“I am deeply excited because the completion of the road would improve the quality of life of our constituents by easing the stress they currently face commuting the road, especially Arochukwu Road.”

The Chief Whip believes the road, being a strong economic artery of his senatorial zone, would ease the hardship facing the commuting public when completed.