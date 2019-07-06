Former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated Boss Mustapha and Alhaji Abba Kyari on their re-appointments as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief of Staff to the President respectively.

Lauding President Muhammadu Buhari for the re-appointments, Kalu stressed that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government will continue to work assiduously to improve the well being of Nigerians.

According to the former Governor, President Buhari is desirous to take Nigeria to enviable heights.

Kalu, while describing the re-appointments of Mustapha and Kyari as timely, urged the newly re-appointed SGF and CoS to sustain their good works.

In a statement signed by his Media Office on Friday, the former Governor stated that the duo of Mustapha and Kyari will continue to complement the efforts of President Buhari in taking Nigeria to the next level.

He said: “The re-appointments of Mr.Boss Mustapha and Alhaji Abba Kyari as Secretary to the Government and Chief of Staff to the President respectively is a welcome development.

“The duo of Mustapha and Kyari have the pedigree to work in their designated roles.

“Having been part of the President’s winning team all along, the newly re-appointed SGF and CoS have the expertise to continue to discharge their duties and responsibilities passionately and diligently.

“I commend President Buhari for re-appointing the duo of Mustapha and Kyari.”

While wishing the newly re-appointed officials continued success in their roles, Kalu urged Nigerians to sustain their support for the President Buhari-led government.