Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described Senator Nkechi Nwaogu as a seasoned public administrator and consummate politician, whose political ideology is anchored on credible leadership.

Acknowledging the contributions of the Abia-state born politician to nation building in various capacities, the former Governor stressed that the celebrant remains a source of inspiration to the womenfolk beyond Abia state.

Kalu, while urging the senator to sustain her good deeds, called on the political class to accommodate women in nation building.

In a congratulatory message, the Senate Chief Whip stressed that the celebrant has carved a niche for herself in leadership, politics and philanthropy.

Kalu said, “I join the family, associates and well-wishers of Senator Nkechi Nwaogu in celebrating her 65th birthday.

“The celebrant has over the years, sustained her character in view of her remarkable and selfless contributions to the social, economic and political development of Abia State.

“She is a valuable asset to our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

“The celebrant has done Abians proud in all her pursuits in the private and public sectors.

“On this occasion of her birthday, I pray to God for longer life for the celebrant” .

Kalu wished the senator a fun-filled birthday celebration.