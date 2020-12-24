Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration.

Describing the festive season as a period to show love and sacrifice for others, Kalu urged the people to embrace peace and unity during and after the festivities, adding that Nigeria is better off as an indivisible and united entity.

While calling on privileged Nigerians to support the downtrodden during this season, the Senator promised to sustain his good works for his constituents, stressing that the political class must prioritise the welfare of the people.

In the goodwill message, Kalu said: “As we mark yet another Christmas, we express our sincere appreciation to God for the gift of life.

“This season calls for spiritual re-birth and sober reflection as individuals and as a people.

“We must shun acts that are capable of polarising the country.

“Nigeria as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation is blessed.

“To reap the gains of the heterogeneous nature of the country, we must uphold the unity of the country for the sake of national well being.

“As we celebrate with family, friends and associates, we must not forget the fact that COVID-19 is real.

“Let us abide by the rules and regulations of the Federal Government in response to COVID-19 pandemic as we mark Christmas.”

Kalu wished Nigerians a fun-filled and hitch-free Christmas celebration.