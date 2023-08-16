Kalu greets former President Babangida at 82

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial district, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former President Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 82nd birthday anniversary.

Acknowledging the contributions of Babangida, who he described as a nationalist and patriotic statesman, to nation building through various platforms, Kalu noted that the former President is known for his passion for unity and progress of Nigeria.

The former Governor, while stressing that Babangida is compassionate,urbane and patriotic, urged the former President not to relent in his humanitarian gestures.

In a goodwill message, the Senator said, “I join family, friends, associates and well-wishers in celebrating former President Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

“The former President has made invaluable contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria in various capacities.

“He has consistently mentored his contemporaries and the younger generation in all facets of life.

“As a great achiever, Babangida deserves to be celebrated for his contributions to humanity”.

Kalu prayed for a longer life for the former President.