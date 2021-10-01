Kalu facilitates free medicals, seeks quality health care delivery for constituents

The Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has facilitated free medicals for his Abia North Senatorial District constituents.

This was even as Kalu emphasised on the need for Nigerians to access improved health care delivery at all times from professional caregivers.

He said the aim was to sure that all terminal diseases affecting Nigerians would be treated and eradicated from the country by the year 2030 in line with the United Nations sustainable development agenda.

Kalu spoke on Wednesday at Amuda town hall in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State during the free medical treatment campaign organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria.

The exercise, which was facilitated by the senator, was aimed at the test and treatment of peptic (stomach) ulcer.

The Senate Chief Whip, who was represented by the Director General, Orjr Uzor Kalu Movement, Rev. Jemima Ola-Kalu, added that the exercise that started in Isuikwuato LGA would continue in Arochukwu LGA.

He also revealed that his foundation would commence a free medical treatment for cancer patients across all the political wards in Abia North Senatorial district.

He said: “We are aligning our thematic area with the United Nations Sustanable Development Agenda 2030, which is to eradicate poverty and provide good health care for all.

“We are also providing good education for our people at all levels.

“Recently, we gave 50 students scholarship to study Medicine and Surgery in Venezuela and another 650 students to study medicine in selected 12 Nigerian Universities.

“We will ensure that by the year 2030, the patients to doctor ratio in Nigeria, which is currently one doctor to 30 patients, improves by training more medical doctors.”

The Head of the medical team, Dr. Grace Onyebuchi Achilike, explained that peptic ulcer can occur in the stomach and any other part of intestine.

Achilike pointed out that the medical outreach was facilitated by Kalu because of his love for the people of Abia North Senatorial District and Abia State in general to access quality health care attention.

She said: “I had organised a free medical outreach to give back to the society at Igbere last year because of the kind gesture of His Excellency to me when I was a student.

“But being a man that wants good healthcare delivery for his people, our Distinguished Senator asked that we should extend the free treatment to other local governments in his senatorial district.”

Some of the beneficiary of the free test and treatment, including Godwin Onyekachi Orji, Roseline Eze, Chukwudi Augustine and Iyke Okole, commended the Senate Chief Whip for the kind gesture, describing it as a privilege to members of the community.