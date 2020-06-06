The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has thanked everyone who stood by him during his period of trial.

Kalu’s thank you note was contained by a statement by the Special Assistant/Head of Administration, Office of the Senate Chief Whip, Emeka Nwala, on Saturday.

The letter of appreciation, simply titled: “Appreciation,” read: “The office of Senator Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Whip of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria is delighted to convey our most sincere gratitude to the Almighty God for bringing to an end this protracted legal battle that has culminated in the eventual release of our principal. This followed the Federal High Court ruling to effect the judgement of Supreme Court of May 8, 2020 which had quashed the judgement of the same Federal High Court that had convicted him in error.

“We therefore use this medium to handsomely appreciate all persons who through prayers, goodwill and legal services contributed to today’s victory.

“Our special thanks go to the President of the Senate, His Excellency, Dr Ahmed Lawan, Deputy Senate President and all Distinguished Senators as well as the Speaker, House of Representatives, His Excellency, RT Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and all Honourable Members for standing by one of their own during the trying times.

“We also convey our deepest appreciation to the Executive and hierarchy of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the national and state levels as well as all Party faithfuls who believed in the rule of law and hope that God would answer our prayers at His own time.

“To our constituents, we doff our hats to you as you share in the collective victory.

Our legal team deserves our gratitude for a dogged legal fireworks that have paid off at the end.

“And to all others, we still say a big thank you for believing in the judiciary being the last hope of the common man.

“We assure everyone that this opportunity of re-alignment will produce more positive impact that will manifest in the polity.

“Accordingly, our resolve is to give every support to our principal to succeed in the delivery of dividends of democracy using the 9th assembly as a fulcrum. We therefore pray God to continue to bless everyone who prayed along with us for the success of this project.”