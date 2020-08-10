The Spokesperson of the House of Representatives and Member of the House of Representatives (Bende Federal Constituency), Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has been appointed as the spokesman of the Abia State All Progressives Congress caucus.

The appointment of Kalu was announced at the expanded Abia State APC Caucus meeting at Camp Neya, Igbere, Abia State, by the Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, on Sunday.

Nwankpa acknowledged the robust and determined efforts of the APC caucus led by former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, in repositioning the party in the state.

Nwankpa stressed that the APC is strategising ahead of the 2023 general elections, adding that the choice of Kalu as the spokesman of the caucus was borne out of his robust experience.

He described Kalu as dogged, bold and forthright.

He said: “At the caucus meeting of Abia State APC caucus, it was resolved that Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Spokesman of the House of Representatives and Member of House of Representatives (Bende Federal Constituency), be appointed as the Spokesman of the APC caucus in Abia State.

“He has the political experience and intellectual capacity to discharge his duties and responsibilities professionally without bias.

“He is a round peg in a round hole.

“Indeed, he is fit for the job.

“Kalu has demonstrated his capability as the spokesman of the House of Representatives by complementing the efforts of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, in steering the affairs of the House of Representatives.

“We are optimistic that he will repeat the same feat as spokesman of the APC caucus in Abia state.”

The newly appointed spokesman, while appreciating the leader and members of Abia State APC Caucus for his new role, promised to live up to expectations in the discharge of his responsibilities.

In attendance at the meeting were Senator Orji Kalu, Senator Chris Adighije, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, Chief Emeka Nwogu, Hon. Nkiru Onyejocha, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, Dr. Alex Otti, Chief Nyerere Anyim and Hon. Acho Obioma among others.