Senate Chief Whip Orji Kalu on Tuesday donated bags of rice and cash to 25 widows of soldiers at 14 Brigade, Ohafia, who died fighting insurgency and violent crimes.

Addressing the widows and members of the Nigeria Army Officers’ Wives Association and Nigeria Army Soldiers’ Wives Association, Kalu said the donation would ease the survival of the widows.

“It is not easy to be a woman rendered a widow because your husband signed to defend his nation.

“I genuinely sympathise with you. May God in His mercies sustain you as you struggle day and night to overcome the challenges of life,” Kalu said.

He thanked Abiola Kumapayi, the Zonal Coordinator of the two associaitions and Wife of the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Solomon Kumapayi, for her efforts to support the widows.

Kalu also donated 10 motorcycles and 10 tricycles to the associations to add to their fleet of two motorcycles and two tricycles.

The senate whip also commended the commander, officers and soldiers “for their sacrifice and dedicating their lives to protect the lives and property of others.

“It is an honour to belong to the Nigerian Armed Forces, fighting anywhere there is crisis to defend the nation’s territorial integrity.

“At all times, you should never allow tribal and religious differences to divide you.

“You should show absolute loyalty to the Commander-In-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces,” the lawmaker said.

Kalu, who was conducted round the barracks by the commander, said, “I am here to see things for myself, not as the chief whip of the senate but as senator representing this constituency.”

He said he was impressed with the facilities put in place by the commander, including multiple functional solar boreholes.

Also, Ben Kalu, representing Bende Federal Constituency and spokesman for the House of Representatives, made cash donations to the widows to help alleviate their sufferings.

In a remark, the commander thanked Kalu for his visit and support for the widows and women associations.

Kumapayi also expressed the hope that Kalu’s visit would help to bring solution to some of the challenges facing the brigade.

He said that the brigade contributed in no small measure to national security and keeping Abia safe for residents and businesses.