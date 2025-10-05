Kalu defends Nigerian journalists, judiciary

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has spoken out in defence of Nigerian journalists and the judiciary, emphasising their resilience and performance in the face of numerous challenges.

The senator, a former two-term governor of Abia State, who is now representing Abia North Senatorial District, said this in an interview with newsmen.

Kalu highlighted the crucial role played by journalists and the judiciary in upholding democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

He said: “Despite the numerous challenges they face, Nigerian journalists and the judiciary remain the most performing in Africa.

“Their dedication to their respective roles in ensuring transparency, accountability, and justice in our society is commendable and deserves the best support and recognition.”

Senator Kalu acknowledged the daunting obstacles that Nigerian journalists encounter in the pursuit of their profession, including threats to their safety, limited resources, and attempts to stifle press freedom.

He emphasised the importance of a free and responsible press in holding government and public officials accountable, promoting informed public discourse, and safeguarding the fundamental right to freedom of expression.

He said: “The role of journalists in upholding the truth and informing the public cannot be overstated.

“They play a vital role in a democratic society, and it is our duty to ensure that they are able to carry out their work without fear or hindrance.”

In addition to championing the cause of Nigerian journalists, Senator Kalu also spoke out in the defence of the judiciary, praising its resilience and commitment to dispensing justice despite significant challenges.

He recognised the crucial role of the judiciary in upholding the rule of law, protecting human rights, and ensuring fair and impartial adjudication of legal disputes.

He added: “Despite facing significant resource constraints and institutional challenges, the Nigerian judiciary has continued to demonstrate its commitment to upholding the principles of justice and fairness.

“Their dedication to ensuring the rule of law is a cornerstone of our democracy and deserves our unwavering support.”

Senator Kalu’s remarks come at a time when Nigerian journalists and the judiciary are facing heightened pressures and obstacles, including attempts to undermine their independence and effectiveness.

His advocacy for the recognition and support of these vital pillars of democracy underscores the importance of safeguarding press freedom and judicial independence in Nigeria.

As the interview concluded, Senator Kalu reiterated his commitment to advocating for the welfare and empowerment of Nigerian journalists and the judiciary, showing the need for sustained efforts to protect their vital roles in the country’s democratic governance.

He said: “In the face of challenges, Nigerian journalists and the judiciary have continued to perform admirably, and it is incumbent upon us to ensure that they receive the support and recognition they deserve.

“Their contributions to our democracy are invaluable, and we must strive to uphold their essential roles in our society.”