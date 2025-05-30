Kalu courageous in endorsing Tinubu for re-election — Lamido

The leader of Arewa Summit International, Dr. Bashir Lamido, has lauded Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for his courageous support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, particularly in the light of his far-reaching economic reforms.

Lamido made his position known in a chat with newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

He described Kalu as a “courageous and visionary statesman,” commending his steadfast endorsement of Tinubu’s administration at a time when bold leadership is critical for Nigeria’s economic revival.

Responding to newsmen, he said: “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has shown the kind of rare political courage that this country needs.

“He has not wavered in his support for President Tinubu and his economic transformation agenda.”

The Arewa leader praised President Tinubu’s economic policies as foundational steps toward national prosperity, emphasising that although the reforms may be tough in the short term, they are essential for long-term stability and growth.

Lamido added: “President Tinubu’s reforms are great.

“They are strategic and aimed at rebuilding the Nigerian economy from the ground up.

“When these policies fully trickle down to the grassroots, Nigerians will benefit massively.

“We are already seeing improvements, especially with the stability of the naira, which is essential in promoting investors’ confidence and I commend Orji Kalu for his consistency in educating Nigerians on these policies.”

Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on South East Development Commission (SEDC), has been one of the most vocal advocates of Tinubu’s leadership, defending the President’s decisions and calling for patience and national unity as the reforms take effect.

Lamido emphasised that Kalu’s outspoken support is not political, but deeply patriotic.

He said: “This is not about party lines—this is about Nigeria.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu understands that supporting the President now is about putting the country first.

“That kind of courage is rare and should be applauded.

“With Kalu’s support and other notable statesmen, there is no way Tinubu will lose the election.”

Lamido called on other national leaders and political figures to emulate Kalu’s principled stance and rally behind Tinubu’s administration, urging Nigerians to be patient and optimistic as the reforms continue to unfold.

He added: “Nigeria needs unity, courage, and long-term thinking.

“With leaders like Orji Uzor Kalu boldly standing in support of President Tinubu, I am confident that our nation is on the right track.”

