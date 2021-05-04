Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with the spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on the occasion of his 50th birthday anniversary.

Applauding the complementing efforts of the member of House of Representatives in advancing the cause of the people of Bende Federal Constituency, Kalu stressed that the celebrant, who served under him as Governor in various capacities, has over the years demonstrated commitment to the development of his people and Abia State in general.

While joining family, friends and associates of the federal legislator on the golden jubilee anniversary, the Senate Chief Whip called on the celebrant to sustain his pedigree in all endeavours.

In a congratulatory message, the former Governor prayed for longer life for the celebrant.

Kalu said: “I congratulate the spokesman of the House of Representatives and Member of House of Representatives (Bende federal constituency) Hon. Benjamin Kalu as he clocks 50.

“The celebrant has over the years demonstrated capacity in any assignment he is given in the private and public spheres of life.

“His contributions to the development of Bende Federal Constituency are impressive and worthy of commendation.

“The celebrant is a source of inspiration to his contemporaries and the younger generation beyond the political circle.

“I am proud of his giant strides in all facets of life.”

The former Governor, while admonishing the federal legislator to sustain his good deeds, wished the celebrant a joyous and memorable golden jubilee birthday celebration.