Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the attack on Bende Police Station by unidentified hoodlums as cruel and wicked.

According to Kalu, the perpetrators of the barbaric act must be identified in a bid to bring them to book.

While stressing that law enforcement agencies should be motivated for their patriotic efforts in securing the nation, Kalu called for robust collaboration among the three tiers of government in the fight against insecurity.

In his remarks following the burning of Bende Police Station, the Senate Chief Whip advised the perpetrators of the attack to desist from criminality, adding that the destruction of public assets procured with tax payers money is painful and demoralising.

He said: “The attack on Bende Police Station in Abia State is totally condemnable.

“The burning of the police station was needless and unwarranted.

“The sponsors of the evil act must be apprehended to face the wrath of the law.

“The security agencies play a critical role in the sustenance of Nigeria’s growing democracy and as such they do not deserve ill-treatment.

“I implore the people of Bende Local Government Area of Abia State to be vigilant and peaceful.”

Kalu equally condemned the attack on the National Drug Law Enforcement agency office in Ohafia LGA of Abia State.