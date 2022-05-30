Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, others

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has lamented the abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu.

Those kidnapped alongside the Prelate were the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark, and the Prelate’s chaplain.

They were kidnapped on Sunday along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Ummuneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

Kalu, who described the incident as devastating and evil, urged security agencies to commence robust rescue operation in a bid to ensure the safe release of the victims.

He said: “The abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu and others is pathetic and disheartening.

“Security agencies must live up to expectations in rescuing the victims.

“The kidnap of these officials of the Methodist Church of Nigeria is totally condemned and unacceptable.”

Kalu prayed for the safe release of the clergymen.