Kalu commiserates with victims of Lagos building collapse

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has lamented the collapse of a 21-storey building at Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Describing the incident as devastating and shocking, the former Governor commiserated with the government and people of Lagos state, especially families of the departed souls and victims hospitalized, adding that appropriate authorities must investigate the ugly incident to avert recurrence.

In a message to sympathize with Lagosians, the Chief Whip of the Senate, urged property developers to embrace best global practices in property development.

He said, “the collapse of a 21-storey building at Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos is painful, devastating and shocking.

“It is indeed a huge loss to the country considering the number of persons reported dead and injured.

“I commiserate with families of the departed souls.

“I also wish the victims hospitalized quick recovery.

“The emergency response team and other stakeholders deserve commendation for the prompt rescue operations”.

Kalu called on professional bodies in the construction industry and appropriate government agencies to work closely to avert recurrence.