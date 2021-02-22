The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has condoled with families of Nigerian Air Force personnel who died in a plane crash on Sunday in Abuja.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, lamented the unfortunate incident, which killed all the seven officers on board.

The lawmaker expressed sadness and shock, adding that detailed investigation must be carried out to ascertain the cause of the crash in a bid to forestall recurrence.

He prayed to God to grant the departed souls eternal rest and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Kalu said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences to families of the victims of the plane crash.

“It is indeed a devastating incident.

“The cause of the tragic crash must be duly investigated to forestall recurrence.

“The departed souls will be remembered for their services to the nation.”