Dr Orji Kalu, Chief Whip of the Senate, has commiserated with former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi over the death of his father, Mallam Muhammad Makarfi.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, Kalu described late Makarfi as a leader who committed his resources to the development of his community.

Kalu, while extolling the virtues of late Makarfi, prayed God to grant him “al-Jannah Firdaus’’ (may Allah grant him heaven).

According to Kalu, late Makarfi lived a purposeful life and left behind worthy legacies for his family members to uphold.

He said: “I urge the former governor and his siblings to take solace in the fact that their late father will be remembered for his good deeds.’’