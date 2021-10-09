Kalu commends NUJ for re-electing Isiguzo as president

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the re-elected President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, on his victory at the Seventh Triennial Delegates conference of the media body which held in Umuahia recently.

Kalu, in a statement issued to newsmen of Friday in Abuja, praised members of NUJ for ensuring successful conference.

Publisher of the Sun newspapers, Kalu described the newly elected officials of the media body as credible, fearless and patriotic journalists.

He said the officials were committed to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria.

The senator urged the new executive to uphold the tenets of the media profession while discharging their duties.

He said that media practitioners have major roles to play in building a decent and ideal society.

He expressed optimism in the capacity of the re-elected President to continue to steer the affairs of the media body in the right direction.

“As a major stakeholder in the media industry, I join my colleagues in congratulating the re-elected President of the NUJ, Mr Chris Isiguzo, and other executive members who emerged at the 7th Triennial Delegates Conference of the NUJ.

“The role of the media cannot be undermined in the sustenance of democratic virtues at all levels of government.

“Media practitioners must live up to expectations in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities.

“The newly elected executive must embrace constructive criticisms from colleagues and stakeholders in the media profession in a bid to take the NUJ to enviable heights.

“The president and other members of his team must be fair and transparent in steering the affairs of the media body.

“Let us all joins hands with the new executive to reposition the media profession,” Kalu said.

The former governor of Abia wished the newly elected executive a successful tenure in office.