Kallo.ng: Purely Hausa streaming movie platform takes off

For the first time in the history of the entertainment industry, a purely Hausa speaking movie streaming platform has taken off today, called Kallo.ng.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Kallo.ng, Maijidda Modibbo, said the streaming platform will connect lovers of Hausa entertainment and culture from the comfort of their homes and make them further value their culture and heritage.

Noting that movies and music are reflection of the society, she said all the contents on Kallo.ng, will be such that entertain, teach morals and also educate the viewers more about the culture, standards, rules, accepted behaviours and expectations of the Hausa community.

Modibbo said: “The objective of Kallo.ng, is to entertain Africans on the continent and in the diaspora by providing quality content aimed at promoting culture, tradition and customs thereby bringing Africans closer to home irrespective of their location on the globe through this uninterrupted platform.”

Kallo.ng, according to her, provides content from classics to the latest modern movies, series, documentaries and music of all genres, adding: “You can watch on our website or by downloading the Kallo app on your laptops and android devices.”

All it requires to be a part of the Kallo.ng family is just to get it downloaded from your mobile phone play store or from the website.

Modibbo further explained: “At Kallo.ng, we understand the integral role Hausa movies play in informing and inspiring change through engaging and entertaining diverse audiences. In particular, classic dramas played significant roles at different stages of our lives and helped many connect with their cultural heritage…This is why we are connecting the present with the past by bringing to homes old classics and soaps that ruled the airwaves years gone by for the benefit of the new generations.”

Kallo.ng, according to her, will also drive change in the industry through collaborations and innovation.

Kallo.ng is a product of Spacekraft Media Limited, an indigenous company founded by cultural enthusiasts.