Legal luminary and prominent indigene of Ilese Ijebu, Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN), will on Friday hand over a 1,000-seater hall to the Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese Ijebu.

The hall, built in honour of Adetumbi Adebanjo (Nee Kalejaye), will be commissioned by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to mark the 72nd birthday of Adebanjo.

This project, according to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, “is dedicated to filial devotion and sacrifice.

“It stands as a monument to the honour of Adetumbi Adebanjo (Nee Kalejaye) who gave up her comfort so that Kunle could be educated.”

Otunba Kalejaye expressed the hope that “this project will be utilised in a way that will convey to others too, the willingness to do something similar.

“I belong to the school of thought which holds the creed that Government cannot just do everything.

“However Government too must do something!

“I have already conveyed the willingness of a friend of mine to donate a 40KVA Generator for the use of the hall.

“I hope the project will be well maintained by the College.”

