An ex-Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Aisha Umaru, popularly known as Kaisha, has denied kissing fellow reality TV star, Terseer Waya, also known as Kiddwaya.

This is after a video of the two went viral on social media on Saturday night.

The video, recorded at the birthday party of another Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Praise Nelson, showed Kiddwaya pouring alcohol into Kaisha’s mouth and making a move as if he wanted to kiss her.

This made many social media users to accuse Kaisha of attempting to steal Kiddwaya from Erica Nlewedim, another ex-housemate.

Reacting in a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Kaisha said she had too much to drink at the party and did not remember kissing Kiddwaya.

She debunked the claims via her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

She tweeted: “So, I woke up to ‘Kidd kissed Kaisha last night’. How??? Oh yes, I had too much to drink at Praise birthday party last night and I don’t remember kissing Kidd so where’s this coming from?

“Kidd’s ritual of pouring drinks into our mouths is not new and we all know how playful he is.

“Kidd is like a brother to me and I have never imagined kissing Kidd! Never!!! It’s my fault that I was careless last night; I had too much to drink.

“My carelessness pushed a negative narrative about Kidd and I sincerely apologise for that. For those assuming on Kidd’s behavior saying he kissed me here you go…”

She also posted the complete video which showed Kiddwaya eventually moving his mouth away from hers, before any kissing took place.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that both Kaisha and Kiddwaya were the 2020 reality TV Big Brother Naija Season 5 lockdown housemates.