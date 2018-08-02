Kaiama-Kishi Road: Kwara threatens to revoke contract 

The Kwara State Government has told the contractor handling the construction of Kaima- Kishi road project to redouble his effort and show more commitment to the work or risk termination of contract.

Alhaji Aro Yahaya, Commissioner for Works and Transport, made this known during an inspection to the project site.

Alhaji Aro Yahaya expressed his displeasure on the slow pace of work at the site and warned the Contractor, Messr Rocad Construction Ltd to increase the pace of work in order to deliver the project on schedule.

In his response, the managing director, Rocad Constructions Ltd, Rogers, apologises for the delay which he attributed to the ongoing raining season and pledged increased determination to deliver the project on scheduled.

Rogers also assured that by the end of August, his company will deliver 5km surface dressing and another 5km surface dressing by September to fully protect the work.

Among the assessment team are: the Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on infrastructure; Yinka Olaoye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of works and transport; Alhaji Yusuf Garba Manjo and the Director, Civil Engineering of the ministry.