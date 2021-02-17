Following the abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State, a Federal Government delegation led by the National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Monguno, has stormed Minna, the Niger State capital.

The movement of the high powered Federal Government delegation followed the order by President Muhammadu Buhari earlier in the day.

Others in the delegation were the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi.

The children were abducted in an overnight raid on the school.