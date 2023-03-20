KadunaDecides: Security agencies on high alert to contain threats to law, order

The Kaduna State Government has warned that security agencies are “on high alert” to contain threats to law and order across the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, said this in a statement Monday in Kaduna.

“This development follows intelligence reports indicating plans by some individuals and groups to spread disaffection and instigate violence in Kaduna Metropolis and other major centres in the State.

”The security agencies are conducting diligent investigations into these reports.

Individuals and groups found to be behind such activities will be vigorously prosecuted.

“It is important to reiterate that street protests remain strictly prohibited, to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order,” the government warned.

The government appealed to citizens to volunteer information on any activity which may pose a threat to public peace, law and order via these help lines:

09034000060, 08170189999.