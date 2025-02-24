Kaduna University ASUU suspends strike

The Kaduna State University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended the strike it embarked upon on February 18.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of ASUU, KASU chapter, Dr Peter Adamu, on Monday.

Adamu said that the decision to suspend the action was taken on Saturday.

”The government demonstrated goodwill in resolving the impasse by immediately releasing funds to pay the 60 percent of September 2017 withheld salaries and Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) supervision allowance for five sessions.

”The government also agreed to a timeline for the payment of the five months, May to September 2022 withheld salaries, promotion arrears, Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), Pension remittance (2009 to 2019), Death benefits, and Group Life Assurance,” he said.

In addition, Adamu said that the government showed commitment to the implementation of wage awards and to grant autonomy to the university.

The union expressed its appreciation to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for his swift intervention and leadership in resolving the issues that led to the strike action.

The union also thanked the university management, Commissioners for Education, Sports, and other stakeholders for their roles in ensuring a quick resolution of the impasse.

Adamu called on all academic staff to resume duties and continue rendering invaluable services to the university community.

